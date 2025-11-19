Injured India captain Gill to travel to Guwahati for second test vs South Africa

India captain Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati, where a decision on his involvement in the second test against South Africa will be made as the batter continues to recover from a neck injury, India's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Gill retired hurt with a neck injury in the first innings after playing only three balls and did not return for the rest of the match as India lost by 30 runs.

The batter was kept under observation in a hospital and was discharged after a day.

"Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November 2025," the BCCI said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the second test will be taken accordingly."

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the hosts in case Gill remains absent for the second test which starts on Saturday in Guwahati.

India and South Africa will then face off in three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals between November 30 and December 19.