Logo
Logo

Sport

Injured Jordie Barrett ruled out of rest of All Blacks tour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Injured Jordie Barrett ruled out of rest of All Blacks tour

Injured Jordie Barrett ruled out of rest of All Blacks tour

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Final - New Zealand v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 28, 2023 New Zealand's Jordie Barrett before a penalty REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

05 Nov 2025 06:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The All Blacks will be without Jordie Barrett for the remainder of their Northern Hemisphere Tour due to ankle and knee injuries picked up in the win over Ireland last weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday.

Barrett went off after 16 minutes of New Zealand's 26-13 victory in Chicago on Saturday after hurting his ankle and knee in a tackle when an Irish player fell on him.

The 28-year-old had already been ruled out of Saturday's test against Scotland, along with his brother Scott, also injured against Ireland, but Jordie will now return to New Zealand to begin rehabilitation.

New Zealand will also play England on November 15 and Wales one week later.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement