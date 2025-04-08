Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured MotoGP champion Martin to return at Qatar GP, subject to medical test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Injured MotoGP champion Martin to return at Qatar GP, subject to medical test

Injured MotoGP champion Martin to return at Qatar GP, subject to medical test

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - November 17, 2024 Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates with teammates after winning the MotoGP World Championship REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo

08 Apr 2025 04:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is set to make his Aprilia debut at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix if he passes a medical check, the team said on Tuesday.

Martin, who won last year's MotoGP championship with Ducati, was sidelined after suffering multiple fractures in a crash during pre-season testing which required surgery. The Spaniard has missed the first three rounds of the season.

"I have a great desire to be back on the track and I’m happy to at least be able to try and race in Qatar," Martin said in a statement.

"Physically, I’m not even sure I’ll be able to finish the race, but if we can manage, it will be a victory because that will mean that I’m beginning to recover. We need to take one step at a time to try and get back to our normal level as soon as possible."

In Martin's absence, Gresini's Alex Marquez has taken a lead in the standings. His brother, Ducati's Marc Marquez, is in second place after winning two of the three rounds last month.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement