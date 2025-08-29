Injured Palmer to miss Fulham game as Chelsea close in on Garnacho

Cole Palmer has been ruled out of Chelsea's West London derby against Fulham in the Premier League this weekend with a groin injury while the club are closing in on signing Alejandro Garnacho, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Palmer suffered a muscle injury prior to kickoff in last week's 5-1 demolition of West Ham United and the forward has been left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Maresca said Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile are also sidelined with injuries.

"Cole, we need to see day by day. Romeo and Benoit, I don't think they will be back after the international break but they will be closer," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's early kickoff.

"I spoke with Thomas a few times, it's Thomas' decision (not to pick Palmer). He's not available tomorrow, so it is quite normal that he has shown he has some problems."

While Chelsea had no problems without their injured talisman in the West Ham game, Marco Silva's Fulham could pose a bigger problem and Maresca said they must find a way to cope without him.

"When Cole is not in the game, we need to find different solutions. Hopefully tomorrow we can do the same," Maresca said.

"(Fulham are) solid, well organised, they play nice football and it is not random they are doing well. Marco is good, the players are good. We need to be careful, as always."

Chelsea are trying to sign Garnacho after the Argentine winger was frozen out of the Manchester United squad by Ruben Amorim, with a 40 million pounds ($54.04 million) fee agreed.

"I know that he is around here. I don't know exactly where he is," Maresca said.

"He is a player who it's quite clear his position is a winger and I see him as a winger."

Garnacho's arrival will take Chelsea's total spend to more than 280 million pounds in the close season, but Maresca has also not ruled out any more business before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"You can expect anything, the transfer window is open. Anything can happen - in and out," he said.

"I joined the club one year ago saying I was in love with the squad and the squad is getting better and better."

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)