Injured Quansah to miss England's World Cup qualifier in Latvia

Jarell Quansah will miss England's World Cup qualifier against Latvia due to injury and the defender will return to his club Bayer Leverkusen, the national team said on Saturday.

England did not reveal the nature of his injury but the 22-year-old has returned to the Bundesliga club as a precaution.

The former Liverpool defender has been a mainstay in Leverkusen's defence this season but he did not play a part in England's 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley on Thursday.

England said no further squad additions were planned for the qualifier against Latvia in Riga on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's side are top of their World Cup qualifying group with a perfect record from five games while Latvia are fourth in the standings.