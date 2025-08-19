Logo
Logo

Sport

Injured Rabada out of ODI series in Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Injured Rabada out of ODI series in Australia

Injured Rabada out of ODI series in Australia

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 13, 2025 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

19 Aug 2025 12:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the one day international series against Australia with an ankle injury barely an hour before the start of the opening match in Cairns on Tuesday.

Rabada underwent a scan on Monday following an inflammation of his right ankle, Cricket South Africa said in a statement, after which the 30-year-old was ruled out of the three-match series.

"He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff," the statement read.

Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the preceding T20 series between the sides, has been added to the squad but was not picked for the series opener.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement