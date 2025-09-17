Logo
Injured Yamal ruled out of Barca's Champions League trip to Newcastle
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - August 31, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/ File Photo

17 Sep 2025 06:35PM
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will miss Thursday's visit to Newcastle United in the Champions League with a groin injury, the Spanish club said when they announced the squad that had travelled for their league phase opener at St James' Park.

Yamal suffered the injury while on international duty with Spain and Barca boss Hansi Flick slammed the national team for not taking better care of the 18-year-old, who also missed the weekend LaLiga win over Valencia.

Apart from Yamal, who started the season strongly with two goals and two assists in LaLiga, Barcelona said on Wednesday that Alejandro Balde and Gavi are also out along with long-term absentee Marc-Andre ter Stegen but Frenkie de Jong is available.

Barca were knocked out in the semi-finals last term while Newcastle are back in the Champions League after failing to qualify for last season's competition.

Source: Reuters
