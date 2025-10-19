Injury woes haunt Napoli in defeat to Torino

TURIN :An injury-hit Napoli suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Torino on Saturday, with Giovanni Simeone scoring the game’s only goal for the hosts.

The reigning champions were missing both Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund through injury and struggled to find their attacking rhythm.

The result marked Napoli’s second league defeat of the season, leaving them level on 15 points with AS Roma at the top of the table. However, Roma will face Inter Milan later on Saturday with a chance to move clear at the summit.

Simeone, on loan at Torino from Napoli, broke the deadlock after 32 minutes, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to work some space and slot his finish into the net.

Napoli took control in the second half, launching a relentless offensive in search of an equaliser that soon turned into a siege around the Torino goal, but they struggled to create clear chances.

Noa Lang thought he had salvaged a late equaliser for Napoli deep into stoppage time, but his effort was ruled out for offside.