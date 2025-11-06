Inter battle past Kairat 2-1 to stay perfect in Champions League

MILAN :Last year's finalists Inter Milan had to battle before beating Kairat Almaty 2-1 at the San Siro on Wednesday, with the Italians keeping their perfect record in this season's Champions League despite conceding their first goal of the competition.

Inter are on 12 points after four games, alongside Bayern Munich and Arsenal, while Kairat remain on one point despite a brave performance which almost paid off.

Kairat had lost 5-0 to Real Madrid and 4-1 to Sporting and, after Inter had racked up nine goals in three games this looked the perfect chance for Cristian Chivu's side to improve their goal difference even further.

Instead, they struggled to find a breakthrough and, when they did, Kairat pegged them back before Carlos Augusto's winner brought relief to the home fans.

"Everyone thinks that these games should end 5-0 but that's not the case," Augusto told Amazon Prime.

"We have to be more focused, we played a good game, maybe we could have made better use of the chances."

Inter's first chance came when Kairat's keeper Temirlan Anarbekov saved from Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez's follow-up effort was headed off the line by defender Egor Sorokin.

Martinez sent another shot over the bar and it looked like Inter's opener would come from the penalty spot after Ofri Arad was judged to have fouled Yann Bisseck in the area but after a VAR check the referee overturned his decision.

Inter's slow, methodical build-up play failed to unlock the Kairat defence and the visitors grew in confidence as the opening half went on and from their first corner Yann Sommer was forced into a save from Edmilson's header.

Kairat's Dastan Satpayev sent a curling shot goalwards which took a deflection and clipped the crossbar, and the visitors were unable to hold out until the break.

On the stroke of halftime, Denzel Dumfries sent a cross into the box and, after Francesco Pio Esposito and Martinez both had efforts blocked, Martinez managed to bundle the ball over the line while falling backwards.

KAIRAT SILENCE THE SAN SIRO

Inter had an early chance after the interval, Anarbekov getting down to save Esposito's shot from the edge of the area but Kairat stunned the San Siro 10 minutes into the second half with an equaliser from a corner.

Inter's defence failed to clear their lines and the ball came to the unmarked Arad who steered his header into the far corner beyond Sommer.

Anarbekov came out to deny Esposito and then got back on his line to save from Petar Sucic, but Inter were back in front in the 67th minute when Esposito teed up Augusto who smacked a first-time shot from outside the area low into the bottom corner.

Marcus Thuram came off the bench for Inter and sent a header wide from a corner as the hosts were unable to find a third goal to kill off Kairat but, despite a sluggish performance, they took the all-important three points.