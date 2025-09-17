Inter clash too early for Ajax, but they spot an opportunity

AMSTERDAM :Ajax Amsterdam would have preferred to meet Inter Milan later in the Champions League group phase but also see Wednesday’s match against last season’s runners-up as an opportunity.

Ajax, four-time winners of Europe’s top club competition, have made an unbeaten start to the new season in the Netherlands but have not looked impressive, and their prospects in the Champions League are unclear as they begin the group campaign at home to the Italian club.

"We're not yet at the level we ultimately want to be at," said midfielder Davy Klaassen, who had a brief spell at Inter Milan two seasons ago. "But the campaign has only just started. New staff, new players, that's always a bit of a challenge."

"We're playing against a tough opponent,” added coach John Heitinga at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"Of all opponents, you would have preferred this one a bit later. We have to be at our best tomorrow, and we'll need all our players and fans to do that.

“But tomorrow is a fantastic stage to prove otherwise. It's up to us to show our capability as best as possible."

Champions League football was last played in the Johan Cruyff Arena three years ago.

"The fact we now get to play in the Champions League again, you notice that everyone is happy to be back on the highest stage,” added Heitinga, who confirmed Ajax will be without injured attacking midfielder Steven Berghuis.

Heitinga is pitting his wits against Inter’s new coach Cristian Chivu, his former Ajax teammate between 2001 and 2003.

"Cris was the captain, and I was quite seriously injured," recalled Heitinga.

"Cris was the one who always paid attention, chatted with me, and, based on his faith, gave me a cross for protection. I had a special relationship with Cris, and I'm happy to be able to give him another hug tomorrow."

