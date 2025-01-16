Inter drop points in 2-2 home draw against Bologna

MILAN, Italy : Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday, with the visitors snapping Simone Inzaghi's side's six-game winning run.

Bologna took a shock lead after 15 minutes when forward Santiago Castro deflected the ball into the net from close range before the hosts fired back four minutes later through defender Denzel Dumfries from a rebound.

Lautaro Martinez gave Inter the lead in first-half stoppage time with a superb shot into the roof of the net, but Emil Holm levelled for Bologna in the 64th minute after his low strike deflected off Inter's Nicolo Barella and bounced in off a post.

Inter remained second in the standings on 44 points, and trail leaders Napoli by three points with a game in hand. Champions League side Bologna are eighth on 30 points.