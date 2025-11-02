Inter edge Verona with Zielinski brilliance and late own goal

VERONA, Italy -Lucky Inter Milan claimed a 2-1 victory at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday, with a brilliant Piotr Zielinski strike and a last-gasp own goal from Martin Frese sealing the win.

The win put Inter in third place with 21 points, equal with AS Roma and one point behind leaders Napoli. Roma were playing fourth-placed AC Milan later on Sunday.

Inter took just 16 minutes to display their quality as Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner found an unmarked Zielinski on the edge of the box. The Polish midfielder curled a superb right-footed strike into the top left corner to open the scoring.

Verona struck back five minutes before the break when Giovane was released down the right wing, holding off the Inter defence before firing a sharp, angled shot to level the score.

In first-half stoppage time, Verona nearly turned the match around when a swift passing move around Inter’s box ended with a one-touch flick from Gift Orban that grazed the base of the post before going wide.

The second half began at a slower tempo with few clear chances until Verona launched a counter-attack that ended with Inter’s Yann Aurel Bisseck fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after tripping Giovane.

In deep stoppage time, as the rain poured down, Nicolo Barella sent a long ball into the box that deflected off Verona defender Frese and spun into the bottom corner, sealing a dramatic late winner for Inter.