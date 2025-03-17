Inter extend lead at the top with 2-0 win at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy : Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A to three points with a 2-0 win at third-placed title rivals Atalanta on Sunday as both sides finished with 10 men.

Inter moved to 64 points ahead of Napoli, who have 61 after being held to a 0-0 draw at second-from-bottom Venezia earlier on Sunday, while Atalanta remain on 58 points.

An intense opening half ended goalless, with Inter's Marcus Thuram hitting the upright and Atalanta's Mario Pasalic forcing goalkeeper Yann Sommer into a save from a header.

Carlos Augusto opened the scoring when he headed in from a corner nine minutes after the break. The hosts had midfielder Ederson sent off for two quick bookings in the 81st before Lautaro Martinez sealed the win three minutes from time.

Inter had Alessandro Bastoni dismissed in added time.