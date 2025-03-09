Inter extend lead at the top with comeback win over bottom club Monza

MILAN :Inter Milan were given a real scare by bottom club Monza before coming back to win 3-2 at the San Siro on Saturday, where an own goal allowed the hosts to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

Inter move to 61 points, four ahead of Napoli who host Fiorentina on Sunday, while Monza remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 14 points, 10 from safety.

Monza had the first strike on goal when Keita Balde let fly from distance, his shot bouncing just wide of the target, but he would later find the net to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Inter preferred a more measured approach early on but began to turn the screw and Monza needed keeper Stefano Turati, and VAR, to keep Inter goalless.

Turati pulled off a fine save from Marko Arnautovic's header and then showed great reflexes to deny a Lautaro Martinez headed effort and although the forward netted the rebound, it was ruled out for handball.

Monza, with just two league wins all season, stunned the home crowd in the 32nd minute when a clever one-two with Dany Mota sent Samuele Birindelli through on goal and he coolly picked his spot.

Inter continued to press forward but Monza scored again after Mota passed to Balde who cut inside and curled a beautiful strike from the edge of the area into the far top corner.

That goal came one minute from the break but Monza were unable to retain their two-goal cushion until the interval.

In added time, Henrikh Mkhitaryan floated the ball into the box and Denzel Dumfries headed across into the six-yard box for Arnautovic to send a diving header past Turati.

Inter swarmed forward after the break and they drew level in the 64th minute when a headed clearance fell to Yann Bisseck who tapped the ball to Hakan Calhanoglu and he drove a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Monza hung on for a draw and Turati looked like he had pulled off another wonder save but the ball had crossed the line when Giorgos Kyriakopoulos inadvertently chested down in the six-yard box when under pressure from Martinez, putting Inter 3-2 ahead in the 77th minute.

Inter should really have added more goals but Marcus Thuram hit the upright when he just needed to tap in from close range and Turati made a diving save to deny Calhanoglu a second goal.

It was cruel on Monza, who seem doomed to relegation, but despite the best efforts of Turati, Inter showed why they are champions by finding a way to take the three points.