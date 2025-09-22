Inter get back on track with 2-1 win over Sassuolo

MILAN :Inter Milan kick-started their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo on Sunday, in a game where the hosts wasted plenty of opportunities and conceded a late goal but held on to earn the much-needed three points.

Cristian Chivu's Inter had suffered two consecutive league losses to lose ground early in the title race, but followed up their midweek Champions League win over Ajax Amsterdam with another victory.

Federico Dimarco gave Inter a 14th-minute lead but despite creating a host of chances, they had to wait for Carlos Augusto's deflected goal nine minutes from time to go 2-0 up, with Walid Cheddira's strike in the 84th minute making for a nervy ending.

"It was important to win, we were coming off two defeats in the league," Dimarco told DAZN.

"We did it and we're happy. We had two missteps, but the season is long and we have to continue working the way we are."

Inter are 10th in the standings on six points after four games, four off leaders Juventus, while second-placed Napoli have nine points and host Pisa on Monday. Promoted Sassuolo remain on three points.

The hosts created an early chance when Carlos Augusto went on a mazy run into the Sassuolo area, but his shot under pressure was parried away for a corner by Arijanet Muric. Inter, however, were soon in front.

Petar Sucic made an intelligent run into the area to collect a pass from Nicolo Barella before laying the ball back to the unmarked Dimarco whose first-time shot flew past Muric into the near corner.

Inter really should have doubled their lead when Marcus Thuram went through one-on-one with Muric, but he pulled his shot wide.

Francesco Pio Esposito, making his first Serie A start, did well to maintain possession under pressure from two defenders but his shot on the turn flew over the bar, and Sassuolo went in at the break still very much in the game.

"I said at halftime it was a horrible result, leading 1-0, and it was confirmed again today," Carlos Augusto told DAZN.

"But we did everything possible to bring home the win."

SASSUOLO STAY IN THE GAME

Inter keeper Josep Martinez made a flying save to deny Andrea Pinamonti's header, a reminder to Chivu how fragile his side's lead was, and Lautaro Martinez was introduced from the bench.

Chivu kept faith with Esposito, replacing Thuram, and was almost rewarded when Muric pulled off a reflex save from the 20-year-old striker's overhead kick from close range.

Martinez then served up a perfect ball only for Carlos Augusto to fire his shot straight at the keeper, but the Brazilian made up for his error minutes later when another dizzying run ended with his shot going in off defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Domenico Berardi played a delightful one-two with Cheddira to send the Moroccan through on goal and the substitute made no mistake but Sassuolo were unable to deny Inter the win.