Sport

Inter held 2-2 by Lazio as Pedro penalty deals blow to title hopes
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action with Lazio's Mario Gila REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Lazio's Christos Mandas REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi in action with Lazio's Mario Gila REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action with Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu in action with Lazio's Nuno Tavares REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
19 May 2025 05:11AM
MILAN :Inter Milan's title hopes were dealt a crushing blow when a late Pedro penalty earned Lazio a 2-2 draw at the San Siro on Sunday, to leave the Serie A champions one point behind Napoli going into the final game of the season.

With leaders Napoli held to a 0-0 draw by Parma, Inter missed the perfect opportunity to move into pole position at just the right time, but Yann Bisseck went from hero to villain, conceding the 90th minute penalty after opening the scoring.

Bisseck put Inter ahead at the end of the first half but Lazio drew level with a Pedro goal in the 72nd minute. Denzel Dumfries put Inter back in front with 11 minutes left but Pedro converted from the spot to break Inter hearts.

Inter are on 78 points and are away to Como on the final day with Napoli on 79, and they will host Cagliari. Should the sides finish level on points, the title will be decided by a playoff.

Source: Reuters
