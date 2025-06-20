Inter Miami goalkeeper Ustari credits Messi for making things easy

Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari credited Lionel Messi's presence for helping him settle in at the club after joining the team last September, having played alongside the Argentine great since youth level.

Ustari, who put in a stellar performance as the Major League Soccer side kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday, joined Inter Miami two months after his contract with Chilean team Audax Italiano expired.

He said the decision to reunite with Messi was influenced by the club’s ambitions and his long-standing friendship with his Argentine compatriot.

"I wasn't retired. I joined ... because I was attracted by the club's aspirations," the 38-year-old Ustari told Reuters in an interview.

"And obviously by sharing a squad with Leo again. And of course, Leo's presence on the team made everything easier."

Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, earned a spot in the expanded Club World Cup after winning the MLS Supporters' Shield.

Ustari said he was delighted to be playing in the tournament after a career, which included stints in Spain, England, Mexico and Uruguay.

"Having the opportunity to play in a Club World Cup made us all very happy, especially in my case, given that I’m someone who has had an extensive career," he said. "It’s a reward for how well Inter Miami is doing things."

While the world eagerly anticipated seeing Messi and Luis Suarez in the opening match of the tournament, it was Ustari who stole the spotlight and was named 'Superior Player of the Match', after saving a penalty and blocking eight shots.

He said, however, that the credit belonged to his teammates.

"We were all part of that award for best player. Maybe saving a penalty gave me the opportunity to receive it, but there were some very high points from my teammates who could have also been awarded it," he said.

Ustari and Messi have shared a close friendship since playing together for Argentina’s youth teams over two decades ago, a bond that extended into their senior team careers.

They were in the same Argentina squad that won the 2005 Under-20 World Cup and clinched gold together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Reflecting on their time together, Ustari said: "My memories with Leo are from youth training camps, the senior team, the titles we won, training sessions, etc."

He added that Messi's personality has remained unchanged, describing him as "affectionate, respectful, and always competitive."

"Because of who he is, he's achieved everything, and that's why he's the best player in the history of this sport."