Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Inter Miami's Messi fined for grabbing New York City coach by the neck
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Inter Miami's Messi fined for grabbing New York City coach by the neck

Inter Miami's Messi fined for grabbing New York City coach by the neck

FILE PHOTO: Feb 22, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts against New York City FC during the second half at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/File Photo

26 Feb 2025 07:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount for grabbing one of New York City FC's coaching staff on the neck after Saturday's MLS opener, the league said.

Video footage showed Messi approach the coach and grab the back of his neck, causing him to pull away from the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner after the 2-2 draw in Miami.

The fine was imposed by the MLS' Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday.

The top-flight North American league also fined Messi's teammate Luis Suarez on Tuesday for violating the same "face/head/neck of an opponent policy" during halftime, when he pinched the back of Norwegian defender Birk Risa's neck.

Miami are due to play Sporting KC later on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement