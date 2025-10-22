Inter Milan make light work of Union Saint-Gilloise with 4-0 win

BRUSSELS :Francesco Esposito made up for an earlier horror miss to score his first Champions League goal as Inter Milan thumped hosts Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 in Brussels on Tuesday to make it three wins from three in the competition this season.

Inter are in second place in the table with nine points from their three games, behind Paris St Germain on goal-difference, while it is back-to-back 4-0 losses for Union, who have three points from their three games.

Denzel Dumfries fired in the first goal for Inter from close range after he was left unmarked in the box, before the prolific Lautaro Martinez added a second just before halftime as he swept the ball into the top corner from 15 yards.

Inter were awarded a penalty after a VAR review when Kevin Mac Allister, brother of Liverpool midfielder Alexis, handled the ball in the box and Hakan Calhanoglu easily slotted the spot-kick into the bottom-left corner.

It should have been 4-0 when Dumfries set up Esposito for a tap-in from five yards but the 20-year-old striker somehow missed the target for what will go down as one of the misses of the season in the Champions League.

But Esposito did net his third goal for the club, and first in the Champions League, as he slid in and connected with Ange-Yoan Bonny’s low cross to spare his earlier blushes.