Inter not setting any limits after overcoming Bayern

MILAN :Inter Milan showed their character by earning a draw against Bayern Munich on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, and with a treble still on the cards the Italians are not setting themselves any limits.

Bayern went in front at the San Siro before Inter responded with two quick goals but another goal from the Germans made for a nervy ending before the hosts came through 4-3 on aggregate.

Inter are top of Serie A and still involved in the Coppa Italia, and defender Benjamin Pavard, who scored his side's second goal, sees no reason why they should not try to win it all.

"I'm happy for my first goal in the Champions League, but I'm even happier for the team that reached an important milestone like the semi-final," Pavard told Amazon Prime.

"We suffered a lot on the pitch, we knew that one of the keys to the game would be the defence. We did our job very well, then when a defender also turns striker, it's even better.

"We don't set ourselves limits, since we have come this far we want to move forward."

Lautaro Martinez netted Inter's equaliser six minutes after Bayern took the lead, and while his side advanced to face Barcelona in the semi-final, the Argentine striker's thoughts are on defending the league title first.

"We will remember this for a long time," Martinez said.

"Inter don't give up, we have personality, heart and head. We suffered, but we showed once again that we can do great things. Every year that starts, we try to win everything.

"It will be an important match against a great opponent, in the Champions League they have a lot of history. But now we concentrate on the league, then we'll think about the Champions League."

Inter won the treble in 2010, after beating Bayern to lift the Champions League and manager Simone Inzaghi is still on course to repeat Jose Mourinho's feat.

"It's a beautiful evening, lived in our stadium, in front of our fans against a very strong team," Inzaghi said.

"We had to play two great games, putting everything we had. The boys were splendid, it's a victory to share with the whole Inter world.

"We are moving forward in this long season that is giving us so many emotions."