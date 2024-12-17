Logo
Inter shock Lazio with stunning 6-0 away win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 16, 2024 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 16, 2024 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco scores their second goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 16, 2024 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella scores their third goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 16, 2024 Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 16, 2024 Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
17 Dec 2024 05:59AM
ROME : Defending champions Inter Milan stormed to a 6-0 win at Lazio in Serie A on Monday with quick-fire goals either side of halftime.

Hakan Calhanoglu put Inter in front from the spot in the 41st minute, after a penalty award for handball, and Federico Dimarco doubled the lead before the break with a volley.

Nicolo Barella slotted home to make it 3-0 six minutes after the restart before Denzel Dumfries netted two minutes later and Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram completed the rout late on.

Inter remain third in the standings with 34 points from 15 matches and trail leaders Atalanta by three points with a game in hand. Lazio are fifth on 31 from 16 matches.

Source: Reuters

