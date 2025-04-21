Inter stumble as late Orsolini stunner earns Bologna 1-0 win

BOLOGNA, Italy :A stunning last-gasp goal by striker Riccardo Orsolini gave Bologna a 1-0 home win against Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday in a blow to the visitors' hopes of retaining their title.

Orsolini sealed the three points for the hosts in stoppage time with a superb bicycle kick after Bologna's long throw-in was flicked on by an Inter defender and fell kindly for the striker.

Treble-chasing Inter stayed top of the standings with 71 points after 33 games but second-placed Napoli are now level on points with the leaders after securing a late 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza on Saturday.

Inter face a challenging 10 days ahead, where they will host rivals AC Milan for a spot in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday before welcoming AS Roma in Serie A and travelling to Barcelona on April 30 in the Champions League semi-finals.

Bologna remain strong contenders to qualify for the Champions League as they provisionally moved up to fourth on 60 points, one point above Juventus who visit lowly Parma on Monday.

Bologna, who returned to Europe's elite club competition this season after 60 years, welcome Empoli in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Thursday after winning the first leg 3-0.

The hosts were not intimidated by title contenders Inter and Thijs Dallinga should have given them the lead after 28 minutes when he struck first time from close range, but the ball ricocheted off Inter defender Benjamin Pavard and went wide.

Both teams had one attempt on target each until late in the game, in a match low on chances and intensity.

The encounter became more nervy after the break and Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano was sent off, as was Inter's assistant coach Massimiliano Farris.

The visitors had a good chance through Mehdi Taremi late on, but his effort was blocked from point-blank range by Juan Miranda.

The match looked set to end in a draw when substitute Orsolini produced a brilliant winner, scoring his 12th league goal of the season.

Orsolini is now level in the scorers' chart with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and Napoli's Romelu Lukaku.

Inter have won only one of their last seven away games in Serie A yet they had been unbeaten since mid-February before Sunday's defeat.