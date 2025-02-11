Inter take revenge on Fiorentina to stay in title hunt

MILAN, Italy :Inter Milan secured a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina on Monday, with substitute Marko Arnautovic's second-half header keeping them within striking distance of Serie A leaders Napoli.

The win was a blessing for second-placed Inter, who now have 54 points and have narrowed the gap with Napoli to just one point.

Inter hosted Fiorentina just four days after their previous Serie A clash — the second-shortest gap in league history. Fiorentina completed a 3-0 victory in last Thursday's match, which had been suspended in the 17th minute on December 1 after Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch.

Inter controlled much of the match and pressed forward early, creating several chances, with Carlos Augusto and Lautaro Martinez both rattling the woodwork within minutes of each other.

While Inter's attacking prowess was on full display, their momentum briefly stalled when striker Marcus Thuram, who was seen limping for several minutes, was forced off and replaced by Arnautovic.

Despite the dominating the action, Inter only broke the deadlock thanks to an own goal from Fiorentina's Marin Pongracic, who headed the ball into his own net from a corner in the 28th minute.

Despite Inter's dominance, the visitors managed to level the score a minute before the break, with Rolando Mandragora converting from the penalty spot after Matteo Darmian handled a cross.

Arnautovic headed Inter back into the lead with a close-range finish off a cross, just seven minutes after the restart, securing all three points.