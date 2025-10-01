Inter's Martinez leads the way in 3-0 win over Slavia Prague

MILAN, Italy :Inter Milan had little trouble sealing a 3-0 home victory over Slavia Prague in their Champions League match on Tuesday, led by a Lautaro Martinez double and a goal from Denzel Dumfries.

Cristian Chivu's side have now won two out of two in the league phase after opening their campaign with a 2-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam.

Despite constant pressure, it took half an hour before the hosts broke the deadlock. Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek failed to spot a chasing Martinez while attempting to play the ball out, allowing the Inter captain to steal possession in the box and tap it home with ease.

Four minutes later, Marcus Thuram powered his way to the byline before cutting the ball back perfectly for Dumfries, who had little trouble finishing from close range to double Inter's lead.

Inter nearly added a third just before the hour mark when Martinez slipped a pass to Petar Sucic. He battled past Stanek and fired a low shot toward the open net, only for Slavia defender Stepan Chaloupek to divert the ball away just before it crossed the line.

In the 65th minute, Martinez struck again, finishing with another tap-in after a brilliant move. Thuram’s clever back-heel released Alessandro Bastoni, who whipped in a cross for the Argentine to poke home.

Inter kept pressing but were unable to extend their lead, closing out a comfortable victory.

Thuram said Inter were beginning to show the same form as last season, when they reached the final.

"The important thing is not to concede goals, since we usually manage to score. We are improving and we hope to keep improving," he told Sky Sports.

Slavia forward Vasil Kusej admitted there was a big difference between the two teams.

"It was like a university lecture from Inter to us. They showed us where we need to improve our play. It was a different level for us," he said.