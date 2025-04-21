Inter's title plans remain unchanged, says Inzaghi after Bologna loss

BOLOGNA, Italy :Inter Milan must not lose focus after dropping points in a late loss at Bologna on Sunday, said coach Simone Inzaghi after the champions let their advantage at the top of the standings slip.

Inter conceded in stoppage-time when Bologna substitute Riccardo Orsolini secured a 1-0 victory for the hosts, leaving leaders Inter level on 71 points with second-placed Napoli.

"It was a balanced match, with the goalkeepers intervening little," Inzaghi told the reporters.

"We played an organised match, with great sacrifice. In the second half we could have developed some occasions better, and then the final episode penalised us. However, we must not think that this defeat could affect our path."

Inter, one of eight teams who have won a league, cup and Champions League treble, could repeat the feat this season.

"I'm happy with the performance because I thought that against a team like Bologna we could have risked suffering more," Inzaghi added.

"I'm disappointed with the result, but Bologna is a team of absolute value."

Inter were without some key players as forward Marcus Thuram joined midfielder Piotr Zielinski and defender Denzel Dumfries on the sidelines earlier this week.

"We certainly missed (Dumfries and Thuram), but we are used to it because it is a period in which we never manage to be at full strength," Inzaghi said.

"Tonight, however, we must analyse the defeat, leaving aside the nervousness. The team was very disappointed and nervous now, so we will do it later but our championship does not end here."

Thuram, Inter's top scorer in Serie A with 14 goals, missed the Bologna clash with a thigh injury and is doubt for Wednesday's return leg in the Coppa Italia semi-finals against AC Milan.