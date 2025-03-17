Inter's win at Atalanta an important step towards the title, says Sommer

BERGAMO, Italy : Inter Milan beat Serie A title rivals Atalanta 2-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top and goalkeeper Yann Sommer believes it was a big step to retaining the Scudetto even if there is still some way to go.

The away win means Inter now have a three-point lead over Napoli, and leaves Atalanta six points adrift in third. There are nine rounds of matches remaining.

"It's an important step, no more," Sommer told reporters.

"There are still nine games to go, but it is clear that it is also a sign for us to have won against a very strong opponent like Atalanta."

Inter scored twice in the second half, after Sommer made an impressive save from a Mario Pasalic header in the opening period, although the keeper played down his intervention.

"It was important, I was well positioned and I only had to take a step back," Switzerland keeper Sommer said.

"There are important moments during games, we were 0-0 there and it was essential not to concede goals."

Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at second-from-bottom Venezia earlier on Sunday but Sommer also played down the importance of that result on Inter's performance against Atalanta.

"I don't know, we prepared the match well and it's clear that we also watch the other games," he said.

"But there's still a long way to go, there are many points up for grabs. We are happy for now, but we know that we must always play like this."