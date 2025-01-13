Inzaghi hails Inter’s resilience after win over Venezia

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi praised his side's resilience in their win over Venezia on Sunday as they bounced back from losing in the Italian Super Cup final.

An early goal from Matteo Darmian gave Inter a 1-0 win at Venezia, moving them to second in the Serie A standings, one point behind leaders Napoli. Inter had lost 3-2 to AC Milan in the Super Cup final last Monday.

"If we analyse the second half, all our moves could’ve come to a second goal and when you don’t kill the game off, it stays open, especially with great (Filip) Stankovic saves. It was not simple, but we won and that is what we wanted," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"It wasn't easy for us, after losing the final in that way. The boys were great, we came here tired and we played a great game."

Inter visit Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday but could have some key players missing after picking up injuries.

"We’ll have to talk to the medical staff. There is a little hope for (Hakan) Calhanoglu and (Francesco) Acerbi, while (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan will be evaluated tomorrow," Inzaghi said.

"The positive is we have Benjamin Pavard back, who had not played for a long time."

Inzaghi also insisted that midfielder Davide Frattesi is part of the club's plans, despite Italian media linking him to AS Roma and Napoli in the transfer window.

"I am counting on Davide and he is very much involved in this project," Inzaghi said.

"He has been working hard and without Mkhitaryan's injury, he probably would’ve started today. He has given us so much satisfaction, I realise he probably wants more playing time, but we are happy with him and want to continue with him."