Ioane returns as much-changed Italy seek first win over England

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada on Friday made six changes to his side ahead of their Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham on Sunday, with wing Monty Ioane returning from injury.

Italy were thrashed 73-24 by France in their last Six Nations fixture, which Australian-born Ioane, who plays for Lyon, missed due to a knee injury.

Ange Capuozzo will play at full-back while Matt Gallagher, a former England Under-20 international and son of John Gallagher, who won the 1987 Rugby World Cup with New Zealand, makes his Six Nations debut on the left wing.

Gallagher made his debut for Italy against Samoa in July last year and also played in a 20-17 victory over Georgia in November.

Asked about the changes, Quesada pointed to the team's performance against France, saying: "In the second half we struggled to defend as we wanted to.

"It was not just a technical or organisational problem, rather there was no respect for roles and principles, I had never seen the team lost, trying to solve things individually, without a collective organisation."

In midfield, Quesada has opted to stick with the centre pairing of Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello, dubbed 'Brexoncello'.

Welsh-born scrumhalf Stephen Varney has been drafted in alongside Paolo Garbisi at number 10, while Simone Ferrari and Gianmarco Lucchesi drop to the bench with Marco Riccioni and Giacomo Nicotera coming into the front row.

Tommaso Allan, the most experienced player in Italy's squad, has been named on the bench.

England are third in the standings on 10 points, six ahead of fifth-placed Italy heading into the penultimate round of matches. The two teams have faced each other 31 times in tests, all of which have been won by England.

Italy are looking to improve on their showing in last year's tournament, where they ended with a three-game unbeaten run, recording two wins and a draw, gathering 11 points.

"Now we will have to assess whether it (France defeat) was an accident for a team that has been together for just over a year, and whether we will be able to resume a linear path and show who we really are," Quesada added.

Team:

15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Monty Ioane, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Matt Gallagher, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Ross Vintcent, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Simone Ferrari, 19-Riccardo Favretto, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Lorenzo Cannone, 22-Martin Page-Relo, 23-Tommaso Allan