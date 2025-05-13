IPL to resume on May 17 after India-Pakistan ceasefire

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, which was suspended for a week amid fighting between India and Pakistan, will resume on May 17 following the announcement of a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbours, organisers said on Monday.

The IPL governing council took the decision to suspend the tournament last Friday after consulting franchises and players as India and Pakistan extended their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

The IPL still has 12 group matches left, which will be played in the cities of Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

"After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," India's cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

"Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage."

India and Pakistan have clashed since India struck multiple locations in Pakistan that it said were "terrorist camps" in retaliation for the deadly attack in its troubled region of Kashmir last month, in which it said Islamabad was involved.

Pakistan denied the accusation but both countries exchanged cross-border firing and shelling, sent drones and missiles into each other's airspace and left dozens of people dead.

A fragile ceasefire was holding between the neighbours on Sunday after the agreement was reached a day earlier following diplomacy and pressure from the United States.