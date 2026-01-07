Iraola says Semenyo could play last Bournemouth game, Kluivert set for knee surgery

Jan 6 : Bournemouth ‌winger Antoine Semenyo could be playing his final game for the south-coast club amid mounting transfer speculation, manager Andoni Iraola said on Tuesday, as he also confirmed another setback with forward Justin Kluivert set to undergo knee surgery.

Semenyo has a 65-million-pound ($87.70 million) release clause in his contract that can be triggered during the first two weeks of the January transfer window, according to British ‌media reports.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has been linked with a ‌move to second-placed Manchester City, who are seeking to close the gap in the Premier League title race with leaders Arsenal.

Semenyo has lit up the league this season, scoring nine goals - a tally bettered only by City's Erling Haaland (19) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (14).

"I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow or in the next two, three days, but ‍I asked before coming here just to be told, otherwise I will look foolish talking about Antoine and then (he leaves)," Iraola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home game against 13th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"That's the situation right now. I think it could be his last game - that is ​my personal opinion. But there is ‌nothing agreed and nothing signed. It is my personal opinion as I understand the market and the noise."

Meanwhile, Dutch forward Kluivert was substituted in the ​74th minute of Bournemouth's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday. Iraola said the 26-year-old will be ⁠sidelined for some time, though the ‌injury is not ligament-related.

"It's the knee capsule, the patella," Iraola explained.

"I'm not a doctor, ​I'm not the best one to explain it, but what I've been told is they will open it up, see what they can do, ‍and depending on the situation they may decide to repair it - which takes longer - or, if ⁠it's not as bad, just clean it, which means less time.

"But it is definitely a considerable ​injury."

Bournemouth sit 15th in the ‌league with 23 points from 20 matches.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds)