Nov 28 : The Iraqi Football Association moved on Saturday to quell mounting speculation over the future of national team coach Graham Arnold, insisting the Australian remains under contract until February 28.

• The federation's intervention followed the postponement of the 2027 Asian Cup from early next year to December.

• Arnold, who this year led Iraq to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, signed a contract extension in August.

• "The issue of the national team's coaching staff has not yet been decided," IFA media director Mohamed Khalaf told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

• Khalaf said all options would remain open if Arnold does not continue, including the appointment of a local, Arab or foreign coach.

• Iraq have no matches scheduled until March after finishing runners-up to Iran at the recent Basra International Tournament.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed Atta, editing by Ed Osmond)