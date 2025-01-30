Ireland's Prendergast gets first Six Nations start as McCarthy ruled out

DUBLIN : Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast will start his first Six Nations game in Saturday's opener against England and marshal an almost full strength side as the holders bid to win a third successive title for the first time.

The 21-year-old Prendergast has impressed greatly for club and country since making his Ireland debut in November and edges out Munster flyhalf Jack Crowley, who helped guide the Irish to the title last year in his breakthrough campaign.

Lock Joe McCarthy, who has started Ireland's 11 previous games, joined prop Tadhg Furlong on Ireland's short injury list, paving the way for Ryan Baird to come into the backrow to start just his seventh test, with Tadhg Beirne moving to second row.

Leinster's Baird has won the majority of his 24 caps off the bench and played a part in each of Ireland's Six Nations games last season.

Finlay Bealham comes in as an increasingly trusted back-up for the often-injured Furlong and will pack down alongside Andrew Porter and hooker Ronan Kelleher.

First choice hooker Dan Sheehan is also back among a bench loaded with firepower and experience after being named man of the match and scoring two tries for Leinster in his comeback from an ACL injury on Saturday.

There was no place in the matchday squad for Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland to success last year, with the fit again Jack Conan preferred on the bench.

"It wasn't easy selecting a squad for this week's game given the quality of those who haven't made the final 23," interim coach Simon Easterby said in a statement.

"England are a talented squad with quality across their panel and we know that we will need to hit the ground running to deliver a winning performance."

Team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-James Ryan, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Jack Crowley, 23-Robbie Henshaw