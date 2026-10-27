Ireland’s Ringrose doubtful for Nations Championship

DUBLIN, Oct 27 : Ireland centre Garry Ringrose is a doubt for next month’s Nations Championship campaign due to a hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

• The 31-year-old missed Leinster’s 24–18 win over Munster last Saturday after suffering the injury in training and, as Ireland’s squad assembled on Monday, was allowed to remain with his club for rehabilitation.

• Flyhalf Sam Prendergast also missed Leinster’s win in the United Rugby Championship because of a wrist injury but will stay with the Ireland squad as he continues to work his way back to fitness.

• Winger Jimmy O'Brien is following return-to-play protocols for a concussion, after failing a head injury assessment in Leinster’s victory in Dublin.

• Ireland have four games in November, starting with Argentina before facing Fiji and South Africa at Aviva Stadium.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)