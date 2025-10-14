Irish PM Martin critical of Ryan's decision to join Enhanced Games

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has criticised the decision of former Olympic swimmer Shane Ryan to join the Enhanced Games, which permits athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs, saying it sets a bad example for young people involved in sport.

Ryan was born in the United States but switched allegiance to Ireland, representing the country at the last three Olympic Games. The 31-year-old announced his decision to join the event having retired from competitive swimming last week.

Ryan said he looked forward "to giving back in new ways, mentoring the next generation and staying involved in the swimming community" but his involvement in the Enhanced Games has come in for strong criticism.

ENHANCED GAMES CREATION VERY DISAPPOINTING, SAYS PM

"I would have a fundamental principle that performance-enhancing drugs should not be used in sports," Martin told RTE News on Tuesday.

"I think the creation of this new league or new strand of sport is very disappointing.

"It just sends out the wrong message to young people and to children engaging in sport."

Swim Ireland has also criticised Ryan's decision, saying it remains committed to Sport Ireland and WADA's anti-doping regulations.

"We are disappointed by Shane Ryan's decision to sign an agreement with the Enhanced Games," a statement on Tuesday said.

"And can advise that in line with his retirement in October he is no longer associated with Swim Ireland's National Team and further to that, will not be provided with any funding or services by the NGB going forward."

Last month, Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud became the first British athlete to join the event which will include swimming, athletics and weightlifting, with the inaugural competition scheduled for May 2026 in Las Vegas.

Olympic 100 metres silver and bronze medallist Fred Kerley will also compete, having announced his decision weeks after the Athletics Integrity Unit handed the American a provisional suspension for whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules.

The Enhanced Games launched an anti-trust lawsuit in August against World Aquatics, USA Swimming and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for up to $800 million, alleging an illegal campaign to "crush" the event.