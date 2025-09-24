Isak scores his first goal for Liverpool, Ekitike sees red after winner

LIVERPOOL, England :Alexander Isak scored his first goal for Liverpool while Hugo Ekitike was sent off after bagging a late winner as the hosts beat second tier Southampton 2-1 at Anfield to reach the fourth round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

The Swede, a record 125 million pounds ($169.04 million) signing from Newcastle United, opened his account in the 43rd minute - 38 seconds after Southampton's Adam Armstrong had hit the crossbar - off a Federico Chiesa pass.

Southampton hit back through Shea Charles in the 76th after a glaring error by midfielder Wataru Endo but Ekitike, who replaced Isak at halftime, maintained Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season with a winner four minutes from time.

He was then sent off for a second yellow after removing his shirt in celebration.

Club World Cup champions Chelsea suffered an early scare at third tier Lincoln City but came back from a shock goal down at halftime to win 2-1.

League One (third tier) Cardiff City provided the upset of the eight games on the programme by beating top flight Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor while Wolverhampton Wanderers won the only all-Premier League clash by beating Everton 2-0.

Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez scored four, including a 33 minute first-half hat-trick, as Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion thumped third tier Barnsley 6-0 at Oakwell to reach the fourth round for the fifth time in six seasons.

Second tier Wrexham gave their Hollywood owners another home night to savour by beating Reading 2-0 while Premier League Fulham beat fourth tier visitors Cambridge United 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

Championship side Swansea City and fourth tier giantkillers Grimsby Town are already through to the fourth round along with Premier League Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Holders Newcastle United host Bradford City on Wednesday, when top flight rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also in action.

