Isak will not play against Liverpool, as 'lose-lose' situation continues

Newcastle United's wantaway striker Alexander Isak will not be in the squad when they host Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday, said boss Eddie Howe, who called the tense standoff a "lose-lose" situation.

Isak was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month, according to media reports, and in a social media post on Tuesday accused Newcastle of breaking promises.

Newcastle responded by saying there had been no commitment to sell the 25-year-old who is under contract until 2028.

"There's been no change," Howe told reporters on Friday. "It's a lose-lose situation. I don't think we can come out of this winning in any situation."

Should Isak still be under contract at Newcastle when the transfer window closes on September 1, Howe said he and the players would welcome him back into the squad.

"I have no doubt about how the players will feel. They will feel the same way I do. Alex is a fantastic player, he's a good person, a good character and a good lad," Howe said. "If Alex wanted to come back and play for us, the players would welcome him.

"100 per cent I want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt."

Howe said he has not seen Isak, who is not training with the team, this week, adding that conversation between the two has otherwise been normal.

"There's no issues there. Of course it's a difficult situation from both sides and it's far from ideal for both parties," he said. "When we bump in to each other, we speak but as I say I've not seen him this week as he's training later on and detached from the group."

When asked about the public statements from Isak and the club earlier this week, the manager said he prefers that "it doesn't happen publicly".

"Everything is better dealt with behind closed doors but in this situation, needs must and in this situation the club has spoken and justifiably so in that moment," he added.

Howe is confident Newcastle's supporters could forgive Isak if he comes back into the team.

"The supporters will always react off how a player plays and what he gives the team," Howe said. "There is always two sides to every story."