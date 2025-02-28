Isak's injury is not long-term, says Newcastle boss Howe

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is unsure whether he will have his top scorer Alexander Isak available for Sunday's FA Cup last-16 match against Brighton & Hove Albion, but is positive the striker is not facing a long layoff.

Isak, who has 21 goals across all competitions this season and is third in the Premier League top-scorers' list with 19 goals, sat out Wednesday's 2-0 loss to league-leaders Liverpool with a groin injury.

"I haven't seen him since the game," Eddie Howe said of Isak's fitness. "We will see how he is today. We don't think it's a long-term problem. There was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can't be with the stage of the season we're in.

"There is always a risk with any player but we wouldn't take any risks on his long-term fitness. We will see how he is today and if he is fit, he will play."

The 25-year-old's injury comes in the middle of a busy stretch that includes a League Cup final against Liverpool on March 16. Howe's men are sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, and are battling for European qualification next season.

Howe said it is important for Isak to play if he is fit to avoid rust.

"I think with Alex, it is pretty clear for me, if he is fit in any game leading up to the EFL Cup final then he will play and we have to have that mindset with all of our players," Howe said.

"You can't save players as they will lose rhythm. The best thing for a player to stay in good form and to stay fit is to play them and that's what we will try to do with all of our players."

When asked about suggestions Newcastle are a one-man team, Howe said: "We recognise Alex's strengths and his abilities. I don't think we are a one-man team, I will never classify us in that bracket but Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, in that pivotal middle role that we need.

"We have other ways of playing and other players' skill-sets to utilise. I thought there was a lot of good in our performance against Liverpool but we didn't hurt them enough around their box for sure."