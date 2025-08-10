Isco's injury jinx strikes again as Real Betis midfielder fractures leg

Real Betis midfielder Isco faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing his leg in a pre-season friendly against Malaga, dealing a cruel blow to the Spanish club who qualified for the Europa League.

The 33-year-old was caught near the ankle and forced to limp off the pitch during Saturday's match, with medical tests confirming a broken fibula. Isco had suffered a broken leg in May last year which needed two surgeries to fix.

"Following medical tests, he has a new, non-displaced fracture in the middle third of his left fibula. This is a new traumatic injury unrelated to the previous injury, which has been resolved," Real Betis said in a statement on Sunday.

"The player will undergo conservative treatment in the coming weeks, and his return will depend on the progress of the injury."

Despite missing several games, he was instrumental last season with 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions as Betis finished sixth in LaLiga and reached the final of the Conference League, which they lost to Chelsea.

Isco was named player of the season in the Conference League and earned a return to the Spain squad after a six-year absence when he was called up for the Nations League.