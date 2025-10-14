Israel coach vows to turn the page after heavy defeat in Norway

UDINE, Italy :Israel coach Ran Ben Shimon on Monday said his team were ready for a new start in a key clash against Italy, after they suffered a heavy defeat in Norway last week in the World Cup qualifiers.

Israel are third in Group I on nine points, with Norway top on 18. Italy are second on 12, meaning a win would be crucial to keep alive Israel's hopes of reaching next year's tournament hosted in Canada, U.S. and Mexico.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

"Every game is a blank page. We'll do the best we can and hope the result is what we want," Ben Shimon told reporters during a press conference in the northern Italian city of Udine, where Israel are facing Gennaro Gattuso's Italy on Tuesday.

"We know we're playing Italy. We have to do our best and play our game," he added, speaking through an Italian translator.

The game is taking place after militant group Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday, an event that Israel winger Manor Solomon said gave immense joy to the team.

"Last night we struggled to sleep. We wanted to wake up to see what was happening," he said, also speaking through an Italian translator.

Tight security has been enforced in Udine to ensure the safety of the Israeli team and public order. A pro-Palestinian march will go ahead on the day of the qualifier in the city centre, even after a ceasefire was agreed.

The qualifier in Oslo last week was marked by protests and a security response including the use of tear gas. Ahead of the game, pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside parliament, with many wearing the jerseys of the Palestine national team.