Israel-Premier Tech excluded from Giro dell'Emilia over security concerns

The Israel-Premier Tech team have been excluded from the upcoming Giro dell'Emilia over public safety concerns, race organisers said on Saturday.

The decision comes after the recent Vuelta a Espana suffered several disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters, with Israel-Premier Tech the main focus of the protests.

The one day Giro dell'Emilia race on October 4 finishes in Bologna, raising fears that the finish could be the target of protests.

Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police in Milan on Monday, during a nationwide strike in Italy called by trade unions against the mass killings of Palestinians in Gaza.

"It is with regret that, following recent events and given the characteristics of the final circuit, for the safety of all athletes, technical staff, and spectators, I have had to forgo the participation of the Team this year," race organiser president Adriano Amici told Reuters.

On Friday, the world cycling governing body (UCI) said it will continue to welcome Israeli athletes at its competitions despite calls for sporting boycotts.

"We find it extremely regrettable that threats of violence have disrupted our sport," a spokesperson for Israel-Premier Tech told Reuters, adding that conversations with race organisers had been ongoing over the last few days.

"We wish the organisers a successful race."

Last week, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry said in a report that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza - an accusation dismissed by Israel - and U.N. experts have called for Israel's suspension from international football.

UEFA now appear poised to hold an emergency vote on suspending Israel from European competition next week.

Israel is fighting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, rejecting such accusations, citing its right to self-defence following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 64,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, while a global hunger monitor says part of the territory is suffering from famine.

Israel-Premier Tech, who removed their name from riders' jerseys during the Vuelta a Espana, are currently reviewing its branding for next year with sponsors pressuring for a name change.