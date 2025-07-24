'It feels like home': Rashford joins Barcelona on loan from Man United

England forward Marcus Rashford said Barcelona was a club where "dreams come true" as he joined the LaLiga champions on Wednesday on a season-long loan from Manchester United with an option to buy.

Media reports said that Barcelona would cover Rashford's wages this season after the player accepted a pay cut, with the option to buy set at around 30 million euros ($35.25 million) for the 27-year-old.

"Very excited. I think it's a club where people's dreams come true. They win big prizes. And what the club stands for really means a lot to me as well. So it feels like I am at home," Rashford told reporters following his unveiling.

"Another factor is because the conversations I had with the manager (Hansi Flick) were positive. What he did last season was terrific.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"To lead such a young team to a very successful season and come back to pre-season and still want to do more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club and it's everything I wished."

Once seen as a club icon and homegrown star, Rashford had a dramatic fall from grace at United, marked by a falling out with manager Ruben Amorim that paved the way for him to move to Aston Villa on loan in February.

"(Manchester United) is in a period of change and they have been for a while. I don't have anything bad to say as it has been an important part not just of my career but my life, so I was grateful for the opportunity," he added.

"But like life not everything goes as simple as you thought and this is my next chapter and I'm fully focused on improving myself and helping the team win trophies."

Barcelona said Rashford had signed his contract earlier in the afternoon. "Rashford can play anywhere in attack. Right footed, he can take players on and is an excellent finisher, talents he can now show in a Barca shirt," the club said in a statement.

The move came after Manchester-born Rashford, who made 426 senior appearances and scored 138 goals for United in all competitions, fell out of favour with Amorim, who called his workrate into question.

Rashford, who won two FA Cups, two League Cups and a Europa League title with United, joined Aston Villa on loan after Amorim said he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

United issued a statement wishing Rashford well as they announced the deal with Barcelona.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Marcus good luck for the season," the club said.

The forward, who has scored 17 goals for England in 62 appearances, said he was feeling fitter and better after joining Villa, where he netted two goals in 10 league games, while United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing 15th in the standings.

Rashford said he had wanted to move to Barca during the mid-season transfer window when he joined Villa.

"I was clear on my preference (to join Barcelona) from the beginning. Actually from maybe in January. It didn't work out in January so I went to Villa and enjoyed a good period there," he said.

"It was time to make another decision. My choice was easy. (Barcelona) is a family club, something I'm used to from my past. It feels like home."

Barcelona are set to play three pre-season friendlies in Japan and South Korea starting on July 27.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)