Italian Berrettini withdraws from US Open

Former world number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The Italian, currently ranked 59th, has not competed since a first-round lost at Wimbledon in June after he had recovered from an abdominal injury.

Berretini skipped the Swiss Open in Gstaad, and the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the semi-finals in 2019.

American Brandon Holt will take his place in the main draw of the U.S. Open, where singles action begins on August 24.