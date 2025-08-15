Logo
Italian Berrettini withdraws from US Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 12, 2025 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his round of 32 match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

15 Aug 2025 01:37AM
Former world number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

The Italian, currently ranked 59th, has not competed since a first-round lost at Wimbledon in June after he had recovered from an abdominal injury.

Berretini skipped the Swiss Open in Gstaad, and the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the semi-finals in 2019.

American Brandon Holt will take his place in the main draw of the U.S. Open, where singles action begins on August 24.

Source: Reuters
