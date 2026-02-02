Italian biathlete Passler suspended after positive doping test-Italy's Anti-Doping Agency

MILAN, Feb 2 : Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has been suspended after testing positive for banned substances four days before the start of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, Italy's anti-doping agency NADO said on Monday.

NADO said in a statement that the 24-year-old had tested positive for letrozole and methanol.

This is the first positive test of an athlete since national teams have started arriving in the northern Italian city for the February 6 start of the Games.

"The National Anti-Doping Tribunal, accepting the request submitted by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office, has proceeded to suspend athlete Rebecca Passler as a precautionary measure for violation of articles 2.1, 2.2," it said, while also listing the banned substances. "The test was ordered by NADO Italy," it said.

Passler, whose best result was 11th in the women's 4x6km relay at the 2024 IBU World Championships, now faces disqualification from her home Olympics and potentially a lengthy ban.

The positive test is also an embarrassment for the host nation as it rushes to complete preparations for the Games.