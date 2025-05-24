Italian Cobolli battles past Etcheverry to reach Hamburg Open final

HAMBURG, Germany :Italy's Flavio Cobolli came from a set down to battle past Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina and reach the Hamburg Open final with a 2-6 7-5 6-4 win on Friday.

Days before the start of the French Open on Sunday, Cobolli dug deep to come from 3-1 behind in the second set before reaching his second final of the season following his win in Bucharest.

He will now play the winner of the other semi-final later on Friday between third seed Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, eyeing a third title this season after wins in Adelaide and Montpellier.

Claycourt specialist Etcheverry earned his first break points in the sixth game and he converted on the third opportunity to go 4-2 up.

He then broke Cobolli, ranked 35th in the world, when the erratic Italian - who had 18 unforced errors at that stage, three times as many as his opponent - double-faulted on Etcheverry's third set point.

Etcheverry initially kept up the pressure, hitting the ball deep, with one shot landing flat on the baseline to break his opponent once more and go 3-1 up.

Cobolli, however, was not done, cutting down his error count and pinning Etcheverry to the baseline with longer rallies.

He twice broke the world number 55 to go 6-5 up and held serve to grab the second set.

The third set went with serve until Cobolli broke to go 5-4 up, going on to reach the biggest final of his career with a comeback win on his first match point.