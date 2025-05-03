Logo
Italian rookie Antonelli takes record sprint pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 2, 2025 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during sprint qualifying REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Italian rookie Antonelli takes record sprint pole for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 1, 2025 Mercedes' George Russell and Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli ahead of the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Marco Bello
03 May 2025 05:35AM
MIAMI :Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli put Mercedes on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday with McLaren's Formula One leader Oscar Piastri joining the teenager on the front row for Saturday's race.

The pole, albeit only a sprint one as far as the records are concerned, was a first for the 18-year-old in only the sixth race of his F1 career.

It also made him the youngest pole sitter in any format in Formula One history.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third fastest with Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen completing the second row on the day he announced he had become a father for the first time.

Source: Reuters
