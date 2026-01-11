Logo
Italian tenor Bocelli to sing at Milano Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 5, 2025 Musician Andrea Bocelli performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Pool via REUTERS/Jia Haocheng/ File Photo

11 Jan 2026 07:51PM
ROME, Jan ‌11 : Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be among the stars at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, organisers said on Sunday.

The performance by Bocelli, who had ‌also taken part in the ‌closing ceremony of the Turin Olympics in 2006, will "be one of the most iconic passages of the event", the statement said.

"His presence represents a natural bridge between ‍music and sport... it is an opportunity to recount the Games through the Italian musical heritage, known and appreciated throughout the world," it ​added.

The opening ceremony - ‌at Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6 - will be created and ​produced by Balich Wonder Studio and will feature ⁠international artists alongside ‌elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation.

American ​singer Mariah Carey will be the first major music act of the ‍event.

Italian singer and songwriter Laura Pausini, one of ⁠the country's most internationally acclaimed artists, will ​also be in ‌the star-studded lineup.

Source: Reuters
