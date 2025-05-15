Italiano hails extraordinary Bologna as wait for silverware ends

Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano said his side earned the Coppa Italia trophy by learning from their recent defeat to AC Milan and delivering a performance worthy of the occasion.

Bologna beat Milan 1-0 at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday to lift the Coppa Italia for the first time in 51 years and third time overall.

The win came after Italiano's side suffered a 3-1 defeat at Milan in Serie A on Friday.

"After some disappointments, I think we deserved this, especially as we played a great game tonight. It was an incredible performance, we knew once again what Milan would do in the second half, so we responded," Italiano told Sport Mediaset.

The German-born 47-year-old could finally celebrate his first trophy as a manager after reaching both the UEFA Conference League final twice and the Coppa Italia final with his previous club Fiorentina.

"Those were three very big disappointments. I didn’t honestly think I could get straight back out there and win it, but I did. I dedicate it to my players, who are extraordinary,” Italiano said.

"We had a few initial difficulties, but then have been going from strength to strength, both as individuals and a unit. Now please let me go and celebrate, because this is incredible,” Italiano added.

Bologna's goalscorer, Dan Ndoye, praised his side for the way they defended.

"Today is incredible, seeing all our fans in this stadium. It was a tough game, but we won for the city, for the fans, it’s incredible and we are so happy,” the Switzerland international said.

"We scored at the right time, then defended like a real team, we held tough."