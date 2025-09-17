Italy and Spain on collision course in Davis Cup Final 8

Reigning champions Italy will face Austria in the Davis Cup quarter-finals while seconds seeds Germany take on Argentina after the Final 8 draw was held in Bologna on Wednesday.

Third seeds France meet Belgium, and Spain face the Czech Republic in the other quarter-finals.

Spain fought back from a 2-0 deficit to qualify for the Final 8 with a 3-2 win over Denmark in their qualifying tie while Belgium knocked out 28-times winners Australia.

Germany reached the Final 8 by routing Japan while France secured a convincing win over Croatia. Argentina knocked out last year's runners-up the Netherlands.

Should Carlos Alcaraz, the new world number one after his U.S. Open triumph, play for Spain in the Final 8 and with Italy on the other side of the draw, he could face Jannik Sinner in another final this year if their teams get there.

Alcaraz and Sinner have faced each other in five finals this year, including three Grand Slams and two Masters tournaments, with the Spaniard triumphing on four occasions.

The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place the week immediately after the ATP Finals. Both Alcaraz and Sinner have qualified for the event in Turin from November 9-16.

The Final 8 takes place in Bologna from November 18-23.

DAVIS CUP FINAL 8 DRAW (prefix denotes seed)

Quarter-Final 1: 1-Italy v Austria

Quarter-Final 2: 3-France v Belgium

Quarter-Final 3: Spain v 4-Czech Republic

Quarter-Final 4: Argentina v 2-Germany