Italy benefit from domestic developments despite England loss

GENEVA :Italy were within touching distance of a first Women's Euro final since 1997 until a stunning England comeback derailed their dream, but the Italians can look forward to a bright future as they reap the benefits of a more professional approach.

The country's top flight for women went fully professional for the 2022-23 season and the effects of that change could be seen on the field as they led reigning European champions England 1-0 until the 96th minute before losing 2-1 in extra time.

The Italian players never wilted under the English onslaught and though they lack a bench as deep in talent as the one available to Sarina Wiegman, their replacements performed admirably despite the defeat.

"Before the tournament people said we could not get past the group stage, but in the end we were one minute from the final. The players deserved a better ending but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. There is pride amid this bitter defeat - this hurts but you have to be proud," Italy coach Andrea Soncin told reporters.

The 46-year-old has worn his heart on his sleeve throughout the tournament and he paid tribute to how the women's game has developed over the last few years in Italy.

"When I started with this group, the main goal was to constantly monitor the players so we could increase the internal competitiveness, and this has given us a lot of benefits," he explained. "We study what the clubs are doing and they are investing a lot, so we have a lot of confidence for the future."

That work is already paying off at under-age level, providing a pipeline of promising players to the senior team as they seek to build on their success in Switzerland, which is building a fan base across the gender divide.

"In Italy, clubs are developing very well. Our youth football is growing, which requires time. This year the U17s and the U19s got to the (Euro) semi-finals and this is a symptom of what is coming. The fruits will come in the long term," Soncin said.

"For sure, many girls but also boys have become passionate about women’s football. In future years, these boys will respect women who want to play football."