Italy boost World Cup qualifying chances with 3-1 win in Estonia

TALLINN :Italy's hopes of at least making the World Cup qualifying playoffs were given a boost with a 3-1 win away to Estonia on Saturday thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks their most likely chance after Norway's 5-0 hammering of Israel in Group I earlier on Saturday.

The Norwegians are top on 18 points from six games. Italy have 12 points with a game in hand on their rivals and are three points clear of Israel. Estonia remain fourth on three points.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Italy raced into a fourth minute lead when Federico Dimarco played the ball into the feet of Kean who twisted and turned his way into the area before unleashing a shot into the far corner.

That was Kean's fourth goal in three games for Italy, but the striker was forced off through injury shortly afterwards, replaced by Esposito whose only previous international appearance also came off the bench against Estonia in September.

Retegui won a penalty when fouled by Marten Kuusk but failed to convert as Karl Hein tipped his effort onto the post.

"The important thing is to create - missing goals and penalties can happen," Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told RAI Sport. "The boys are eager and continuing on the right path."

The Italian forward made up for that miss when doubling the visitors' lead seven minutes before the break. Riccardo Orsolini played a pass back from the byline and Retegui smashed the ball past Hein from just outside the six-yard box.

ESPOSITO OFF THE MARK

The second half was a tamer affair until Leonardo Spinazzola's ball into the area was met first time by Esposito to net his first international goal in the 74th minute.

"I'm very emotional, these are things you can't explain or fully grasp in the moment," Esposito told Sky.

"I still need to process it, but I'm incredibly happy, everything happened so fast."

Two minutes later and after Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma had been an onlooker for much of the game, the visiting keeper spilled Markus Soomets' cross at the feet of substitute Rauno Sappinen for the easiest of tap-ins.

Italy host Israel on Tuesday where a win would cement second spot and, while they can still mathematically catch Norway on points, the Norwegians' far superior goal difference means a playoff spot likely beckons for Gattuso's side.

"There are many positive things, we have to follow our own path," Gattuso told Sky.

"We're not thinking about Norway or Israel. We know what we have to do and we hold on to the good we've done."